Greenfield - Ann Marie Wickizer, a beautiful soul, remarkable wife, mother and grandmother, died on June 29, 2020, age 71, of ovarian cancer at the Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO. Born July 25, 1948, in Chicago, IL, to Mary Kasbahm and Ed Deady.



She led an impactful life of service to others. She was a noted teacher in the parochial schools of Chicago, having been nominated for Chicago's Golden Apple award for distinguished service to her students.



Ann was a Summa cum laude graduate of DePaul University with a triple major in education, sociology, and history. Her view was that every child had a right to learn regardless of race or privilege. That belief carried her teaching career to both the ghettos of Chicago and Chicago's wealthier north side. Although small in stature at 4'11½", her students always admired her wisdom and enthusiasm never providing her with a serious problem.



On June 23, 1974, in Chicago, Ann married Fred Wickizer, son of Wilbur "Chick" Francis Wickizer and Catherine E. Moon. In 1976, she helped her husband in his union activities. Recognized for her efforts, she was offered a job with the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employee (AFSCME), which she turned down to continue teaching.



Anne was a voracious reader and belonged to several book clubs in both Chicago and Springfield, MO. She was a founding member, lecturer and organizer with the Celtic Women International, Chicago Branch. She enjoyed working with her husband in democratic politics, as well as hiking and fishing in the Ozarks. In retirement, she and her husband moved to their summer home in a Dade County, Missouri, along the Turnback River. There she helped design and remodel the old place into a 5,000 sq. ft. log cabin and often said "nature is so relaxing and peaceful here."



She leaves a husband and daughter, Dr. Dawn E. Wickizer, a son-in-law Robert Treni, and two grandchildren: Vincent Patrick and Amelia Rose. Dear sister of Patrick (Pamela), Kevin, Matthew (Mary), Mary Joan (the late Michael) McFarlane, Timothy, Mark (Michelle) and Philip Deady. Dear sister-in-law of Bill (Sandy), Rev. Robert (Joan) Wickizer and Mary Kay (Robert) York. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and countless other family and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., with visitation to follow until 5:00 p.m. at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 East Seminole Street (Seminole near Glenstone), in Springfield, MO. Graveside service will occur at the Calvary Cemetery, Chicago, IL on July 25, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, PO Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141.









