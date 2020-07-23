Ann Meese
Springfield - Ann Meese died on July 22, 2020. Ann was born in Seneca, Kansas on July 24, 1950 and shortly thereafter moved to Springfield. She married John Meese on July 24, 1971 and together they raised four children.
A graduate of Southwest Missouri State University, Ann had a long career as an educator and administrator with the Springfield Catholic School System.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Lela Gudenkauf. She is survived by husband John, her four children and ten grandchildren, as well as three beloved sisters and many extended family and friends.
Both Visitation and Funeral will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, located at 3555 South Fremont Ave, Springfield, MO. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Rosary will be said at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 25, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Masks are required in the church and social distancing will be practiced.
More details about Ann's life can be found at gormanscharpf.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Shepherds Fund, an endowment established for Springfield Catholic Schools teachers. theshepherdsfund.com