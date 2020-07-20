Ann Russell



Springfield - Elizabeth Ann Russell (Webb), after a well lived life, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 78 on Saturday, July 18, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Duffin of Wheatland, MO; father, William Chalk of Braxton, MS; stepfathers Huey Webb of Springfield and George Duffin of Wheatland; brothers William "Bill" Webb of Nixa and Kenneth "Kenny" Webb of Springfield; grandson, Gregory Russell and "soul sister" Rebecca J. "Jill."



Ann is most importantly survived by her favorite child (her dog), Becca J; her loving husband of 57 years, Michael "Mike" Russell; son, Steven "Devo" Russell and partner Janet Jones of Springfield; son, Shawn Russell of Springfield; daughter, Shannon Walker and son-in-law Anthony Walker of Las Vegas, NV as well as six grandchildren, her partner in crime Beverly Emmit and countless extended family and dearly loved friends.



While many may only recall that she refused to drive, few know that she raced stock cars and rode a motorcycle in her youth. She also taught toll painting, did macramé, sewing, arts and crafts and enjoyed golfing at Twin Oaks County Club with the girls. She refused to say no to a slot machine and was "one hell of a cook" to quote Mike. She was lucky enough to travel to Europe as well as extensively throughout the United States, living the life of a bass fisherman's wife.



While there were many trips not yet taken, her time was not promised. Ann was, is, and will forever be loved more than words can express.



Visitation will be held at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Graveside Services will be held in Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield on Thursday, July 23 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made in Ann's honor to the Ronald McDonald House.









