Ann Short Turner
Ann Short Turner passed away on March 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Ann was born on March 3, 1939 in Mansfield, Missouri to Gorman and Vesta Short. Ann married her husband, Bill in 1958 and moved to Springfield shortly thereafter. Ann was a devoted daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, bringing great joy to those around her.
Ann accomplished much during her life. She devoted herself to working toward bettering the community in which she lived; serving on the Boards of the Junior League of Springfield, Chamber of Commerce, Reading is Fundamental, Missouri Hospital Auxiliary, Girls Club, Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Library Foundation, Ozark Technical Community College Foundation, and many, many more. In most every organization in which she was involved, she took on a leadership role and was instrumental in providing strong and steady leadership to the organization.
While devoted to her community, her true passion was caring for her family and providing a loving and stable environment for her husband, children and grandchildren. She was adored by all who met her, and left an indelible mark on those with whom she came into contact. She managed Great Southern Travel for over twenty years, and considered the employees at Great Southern to be like family. Her proudest accomplishments, however, were her four grandchildren, Claire Turner Whitlock , Anna Turner, Turner Brown and Caroline Brown. While able, she devoted every waking second to making sure their lives were filled with love and laughter. In turn, her grandchildren adored their "Granny" and will remember her tireless devotion forever.
As her granddaughter, Claire Turner Whitlock, recently said, she had a heart for serving others and a passion to see the world (which she shared with all of us). She was the keeper of the peace, the person you went to when you were troubled, and the person you could rely on to make your day better. She was the perfect combination of smart and funny and a go-getter in every sense. She was the most thoughtful friend, the glue that held us all together and the rock that kept us standing.
We will miss her every day but are so very thankful that we were blessed enough to love, live and laugh with her for the years we had with her. We are also thankful that she got to meet her first great grandchild, William, before she passed. We are confident that he, and all her future great grandchildren, will embody the ideals she set for us all and will know how truly loved he was by his great-granny, even for such a short time.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Gorman and Vesta Short, and her sister, Nancy Short. She is survived by her husband, Bill, her daughter, Julie and her husband Jason Brown, her son Joe and his wife, Traci Turner, her four grandchildren, Claire Whitlock (Ben), Anna Turner, Turner Brown and Caroline Brown, and her beautiful great grandson William Charles Whitlock. Also surviving are her sister Jan, and her husband George Manville, and her beloved nieces and nephews, Gwen Lawson, Craig Manville, Jennifer Klampe, Jacqueline Guccione Cox, and Melissa Pulley, and many, many special friends.
We want to thank all of the women who devoted themselves to the care of Ann these past few years. There are too many to name, but please know that we are eternally grateful to you for your care of Ann during her illness. You made her life so much better and we are so very thankful for your service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be pleased if memorial gifts in Ann's honor were made to the OTC Foundation, Springfield, Missouri, Reading is Fundamental, Springfield, Missouri, the Ann Short Turner Community Center, Mansfield, Missouri or the .
As much as we would like to celebrate her life with her family and friends right now, with the concern over illness and gatherings, we have decided to postpone a memorial service to a later date. In the meantime, know that while our hearts are broken, we know that the love she instilled in us, the examples she set, and the memories we have of her will provide us with great comfort as we navigate a world without our dear Ann in it.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020