Anna B. Stewart
Springfield - Anna B. Stewart, age 82, passed away February 21, 2019 in Cox South Hospital due to heart failure. She was born February 2, 1937 in Parthenon, Arkansas to Truman and Ava Thomas.
Anna B. Stewart beloved wife of the late Lester Stewart. Much loved mother of Johnny Line, Teressa Childers, and Dennis Line. Cherished grandmother of Carl Line. Great grandmother of Isaac Line and Eli Line.
Dear sister of Sue Gabbert, Jack Thomas, John Thomas, and the late Joe Thomas. Remembered by her many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Cantlon Otterness & Viets Funeral Home, 931 W Main Street, Buffalo, Missouri on Saturday, March 2nd from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 10:00 a.m.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019