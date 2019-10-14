|
Annalue Johnson
Springfield - Annalue Johnson, age 83 of Springfield, formerly of Anderson, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born January 21, 1936 in Middletown, Indiana, the son of Harold and Hessell (Luellen) Garner.
Annalue was a member of New Horizons Methodist Church in Anderson, Indiana and Fortville Methodist Church before that. She worked several years as secretary for Anderson Public Schools. Annalue enjoyed painting and crocheting. She was a devoted mother, spending most of her time taking care of her family.
Survivors include: her son, Todd Johnson and wife Laura of Ozark; her grandchildren, Alex Marie Johnson and Jacob Johnson and wife Valerie all of Ozark; her brother, Ron Ridgeway; her sister in law, Diana Males; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Annalue was preceded in death by a son, Jon Scott Johnson; her sister, Marjorie Sue Snideman; and her former husband, Walter Johnson.
Services will be held in Anderson, Indiana on October 25, 2019. Burial will be in Pendleton, Indiana. Cremation was under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019