Anne LaRue Ensley
Anne LaRue Ensley

Springfield - Wow, how do you encapsulate into a few words the incredible life of a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Anne LaRue Ensley entered this world on May 30, 1934 and entered her heavenly home on July 29, 2020. She lived life her way, always dressed to the nines and loving her husband and all her family to the fullest. She was military wife, artist and Christian schoolteacher and her greatest treasure was her salvation which created her tireless burden for her family to know Christ. She is survived by her husband of 66 plus years, Humphrey Ensley, son, Terry Ensley (Dorothy), daughter, Trisa Wetzel (Dru) and daughter, Tami Forth (Garren). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.






Published in News-Leader from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
