|
|
Anne Miles
Aug 18, 1946 -
Dec 16, 2019
Anne was the daughter of Vernon and Mary (Clemmons) Miles. She was a graduate of Glendale High School. Anne was a Realtor in the local area for many years.
She was involved with many different organizations over the years; Kiwanis, Jaycees, Sertoma, Boys and Girls Club of Springfield. She did her best to make a meaningful contribution and improve the lives of others. She also volunteered at Cox Medical Center for a few years.
Anne is survived by her sister, Lynn M'Barki of Springfield; her daughters: Janelle (Tom) Turney of Portland, OR; Nicole (Dan) Luning of Boerne, TX; and Vanessa (Michael) Holt of Springfield, MO. Eight grandchildren: Joshua, Aaron, Sarah, Jacob, Autumn, Daniel, Elena, and Trevor. And five great-grandchildren: Addie, Izzy, Harper, Masina and Jude.
A Celebration of Life will be held January 18th, 2020 at Ballroom World 1911 S Glenstone in Springfield from 1-3pm. If you are able to attend please wear your dancing shoes. Wine, soft drinks and light refreshments will be served. This will be a party Anne would have loved to attend.
In her honor and in lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to: Valley Hills Animal Rescue, 1496 S Farm Rd 63, Springfield, MO 65802.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020