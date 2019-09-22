|
Anne Wise
Springfield - Anne Wise, 95, of Springfield, MO passed away in her home Monday, September 16, 2019 following a short illness. Anne was born April 12, 1924 in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Virginia McGrath. She was united in marriage to Gordon Wise in 1947 and is preceded in death by her husband.
Anne loved the Lord and was a faithful and humble servant. She was a devoted Catholic and original member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Springfield, MO. She was a homemaker and a devoted mother and grandmother, and always enjoyed visiting with her relatives. Anne also treasured the time spent socializing with her friends, and was active in Bridge Club, Art Group, and Lunch Bunch. She loved following the Missouri State Lady Bears, and for years, was a fixture at all home games, along with her son, Greg. They also attended many road games.
Anne is survived by three daughters, Judy Schrader and husband Steve of Ozark, MO, Janet Wise of Overland Park, Kansas, and Joni Mallinckrodt and husband David of Ozark, MO, and three sons, Steve Wise and wife Dorthy of Ozark, MO, David Wise and wife Cathy of Portland, Oregon, and Greg Wise of Springfield, MO. Anne is also survived by six grandchildren, Christine Louzader, Gloria Meller, Suzanne Konieczkowski, Jeff Wise, Russell Wise and Ryan Wise, as well as several great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2818 East Bennett, Springfield, MO. Burial will follow in Springfield National Cemetery, 1702 East Seminole, Springfield, MO. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, September 23 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019