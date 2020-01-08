|
Annette Russell
Springfield - Annette Russell, age 72, Springfield, passed away on January 7, 2020 in Mercy Hospital. She was born on March 6, 1947, in Buffalo, Mo., to Joe and Lena (Allen) Swinney. Annette's family made their home in Ash Grove, where she attended and graduated from High School. She taught Sunday School for 30 years in Brookline Baptist Church. Annette loved her flowers and enjoyed travelling. She was employed with Southwestern Bell and AT&T for 26 years and retired from Kraft Foods after 12 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dwight. Annette is survived by her husband Jim, of the home; two sons, Jonathan Russell, and James Andrew (Rachel) Russell; four grandchildren, Zoe, Owen, Marlie and Vera; two brothers, Harry Swinney and Marvin (Marian) Swinney; one sister, Jolene (Dwight) Gann. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, with Funeral Service also on Monday, beginning at 11 a.m., January 13, also in Meadors. Burial will be in Squibb Cemetery, Bois D'arc, Missouri, immediately following the service. The family is requesting memorial contributions in Annette's memory be made to .
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020