Services
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette Russell Obituary
Annette Russell

Springfield - Annette Russell, age 72, Springfield, passed away on January 7, 2020 in Mercy Hospital. She was born on March 6, 1947, in Buffalo, Mo., to Joe and Lena (Allen) Swinney. Annette's family made their home in Ash Grove, where she attended and graduated from High School. She taught Sunday School for 30 years in Brookline Baptist Church. Annette loved her flowers and enjoyed travelling. She was employed with Southwestern Bell and AT&T for 26 years and retired from Kraft Foods after 12 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dwight. Annette is survived by her husband Jim, of the home; two sons, Jonathan Russell, and James Andrew (Rachel) Russell; four grandchildren, Zoe, Owen, Marlie and Vera; two brothers, Harry Swinney and Marvin (Marian) Swinney; one sister, Jolene (Dwight) Gann. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, with Funeral Service also on Monday, beginning at 11 a.m., January 13, also in Meadors. Burial will be in Squibb Cemetery, Bois D'arc, Missouri, immediately following the service. The family is requesting memorial contributions in Annette's memory be made to .
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -