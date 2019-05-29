|
Anni Mohn Haun
Springfield, MO. - Anni Mohn Haun, a long-time resident of Springfield, MO. passed away May 26, 2019 at North Park Village Assisted Living in Ozark, MO. at 95 years of age.
Anni Mohn Haun was born July 16, 1923, in Idar-Oberstein Germany, where she was employed in the manufacturing of fine jewelry as a young girl and enjoyed both dancing and gymnastics. She married Edmund Eugene Haun in 1953 during the occupation of Germany by U.S. Armed Forces. They moved to Springfield, Missouri in 1956 where they lived and loved the home they made together and their life together. Anni was proud to be a diligent worker at a local garment factory and later at the Lily Tulip Company.
Anni is preceded in death by her husband, two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her son Edmund Otto Haun and his spouse (Darlene) and her five grandchildren: Scott, Carrie, Tiana, Joe, and Tasha.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m Thursday , May 30, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Harmony House.
Published in the News-Leader on May 29, 2019