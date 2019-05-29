Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anni Haun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anni Mohn Haun


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anni Mohn Haun Obituary
Anni Mohn Haun

Springfield, MO. - Anni Mohn Haun, a long-time resident of Springfield, MO. passed away May 26, 2019 at North Park Village Assisted Living in Ozark, MO. at 95 years of age.

Anni Mohn Haun was born July 16, 1923, in Idar-Oberstein Germany, where she was employed in the manufacturing of fine jewelry as a young girl and enjoyed both dancing and gymnastics. She married Edmund Eugene Haun in 1953 during the occupation of Germany by U.S. Armed Forces. They moved to Springfield, Missouri in 1956 where they lived and loved the home they made together and their life together. Anni was proud to be a diligent worker at a local garment factory and later at the Lily Tulip Company.

Anni is preceded in death by her husband, two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her son Edmund Otto Haun and his spouse (Darlene) and her five grandchildren: Scott, Carrie, Tiana, Joe, and Tasha.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m Thursday , May 30, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Harmony House.
Published in the News-Leader on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now