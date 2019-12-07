|
|
Anthony "Tony" Pierfelice
Springfield, MO. - Anthony "Tony" Pierfelice 93, Springfield, MO. passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. He had retired to the Springfield area in 1992. He was a U.S. Army veteran of W.W.II. Funeral services will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. before services. Burial will be at a later date, in St. Charles cemetery, Long Island, New York
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019