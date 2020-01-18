|
|
Anton Tasich
Springfield - Anton Tasich, 88, Springfield, a long time restaurant owner of Anton's Coffee Shop, left this earth in a happy mood on January 17, 2020
He was born October 12, 1931 in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of the late John and Mary Tasich.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Vladimir, George and Pete; and two sisters, Elizabeth and Pauline; and three children, Timothy, Peter and Darcy.
A native of Omaha, he moved to Springfield in 1966 to operate food services at Heer's Department Store. He was general manager for two local restaurants before opening Anton's on April 1, 1974. He had spent his entire career in food service.
He was a graduate of South Omaha High School where he was named to the Hall of Fame in 2015 and graduated from the University of Nebraska Omaha following a two year stint in the U.S. Army.
Always active in community affairs, he was a member and Past Master of United Masonic Lodge No. 5, A.F. & A.M. and Abou Ben Adhem Shrine where he was a member of the Greeters and Past Chief Greeter. A member and past board member of Twin Oaks Country Club where he enjoyed golf, regular card games with his friends, and numerous social activities, especially if he could dance. He was also a member of Downtown Kiwanis; Past-President of the Springfield-Branson Chapter of MO Restaurant Assoc; past member of the original Vo-Tech Planning Board of Hospitality Dept; Patron of Springfield Little Theatre; and for many years sponsored scholarships at MSU Tent Theatre; and a member of King's Way United Methodist Church.
He had his pilot's license, was known by many as "Tootsie Roll Man," as he always had a pocket full to hand out wherever he went. He was very instrumental in helping the city to pass the no smoking ordinance in public places, spending many hours at meetings, getting petition's signing etc. Anton's was the second restaurant to go smoke-free before the ordinance ever passed.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Roberta; a daughter, Kathryn Garcia-Tasich and husband Antonio; two sons, Richard and Paul Tasich; eight grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 - 12:30 pm, Thursday, January 23, 2020 with funeral services and Masonic services following at 12:30 pm at King's Way United Methodist Church, 2401 S Lone Pine Ave, Springfield. Graveside services, with full military honors will following at 2:00 pm at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Springfield under direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be may to King's Way United Methodist Church, 2401 S. Lone Pine, Springfield, MO 65804 or Masonic Home of Missouri, 6033 N Masonic Dr Ste A, Columbia, MO 65202.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020