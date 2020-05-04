Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Resources
More Obituaries for Ardell Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardell M. Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ardell M. Stewart Obituary
Ardell M. Stewart

Springfield - Ardell M. Stewart died peacefully in her sleep May 3, 2020. She was born February 11, 1922 in Peru, Illinois. She was preceded in death by both brothers and son, Pvt. Douglas B. Hamilton of the US Marine Corps, who was killed in Vietnam in April 1967.

She is survived by daughter, Faye Cazzell and her husband John Cazzell of Parkville, MO, Kim Rayle of Kansas City, MO and son, Bobby Hamilton of Springfield, MO. Also surviving are grandchildren, John Rayle and wife Tara of Springfield, Clifton Hamilton of Huntington Beach, CA and Brent Cazzell and wife Mikayla of Kansas City, MO; great-grandchildren, Maegen, Spencer and Payton Patterson, all of Springfield, Mikeala and Samantha Hamilton, both of Huntington Beach, CA and Charlotte and Stella Cazzell of Kansas City, MO.

Services will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions on gatherings and traveling. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ardell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -