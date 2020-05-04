|
Ardell M. Stewart
Springfield - Ardell M. Stewart died peacefully in her sleep May 3, 2020. She was born February 11, 1922 in Peru, Illinois. She was preceded in death by both brothers and son, Pvt. Douglas B. Hamilton of the US Marine Corps, who was killed in Vietnam in April 1967.
She is survived by daughter, Faye Cazzell and her husband John Cazzell of Parkville, MO, Kim Rayle of Kansas City, MO and son, Bobby Hamilton of Springfield, MO. Also surviving are grandchildren, John Rayle and wife Tara of Springfield, Clifton Hamilton of Huntington Beach, CA and Brent Cazzell and wife Mikayla of Kansas City, MO; great-grandchildren, Maegen, Spencer and Payton Patterson, all of Springfield, Mikeala and Samantha Hamilton, both of Huntington Beach, CA and Charlotte and Stella Cazzell of Kansas City, MO.
Services will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions on gatherings and traveling. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 4 to May 5, 2020