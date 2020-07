Or Copy this URL to Share

Ardell Marie Hamilton Stewart



Springfield - Ardell Marie Hamilton Stewart will be laid to rest at National Cemetery, Seminole and Glenstone, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A wake will follow at 11:00 AM in her home, 3527 S. Weller, Springfield, MO 65804. Please stop by.









