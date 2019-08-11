|
Arlene Maberry
Willard - Arlene Maberry of Willard passed into the presence of the Lord Jesus on August 7, 2019. Arlene was born April 29, 1932, in Highlandville, Mo. She was the daughter of the late Ralph Raymond and Lena Merle (Landers) Rhea. Arlene graduated from Willard High School and Draughon's Buisness College. She worked for the White River Valley Electric Company in Hollister, Mo and MFA insurance in Springfield, Mo.
In 1954 she met Calvin Maberry who was to become the love of her life and they were married August 20, 1954. To this union were born one son and two daughters. For nearly 65 years Arlene never left Calvin's side faithfully serving along side him as a pastors wife, mother grandmother and great-grandmother. To Arlene, there was no greater pastor in the world than Calvin and she daily exemplified what it meant to be a Godly wife who ministered alongside her husband. As an active member of Hamlin Baptist Church for 51 years she served others through teaching children's, youth and young adult classes, working at Baptist Hill Assembly and Vacation Bible School as a living example of a virtuous woman who touched countless lives.
As a mother, Arlene taught her kids kindness and compassion. She was always quick to listen and to provide advice filled with spiritual wisdom. She was kind, strong and hardworking, and in every way loving and gracious. Four children were blessed to call her grandma. She spoiled, sassed and diligently prayed for each of them. She taught each of them how to live with integrity and love but with just the right amount of zingers to keep everyone on their toes.
Arlene never met a stranger, thought there was a chance she was related to everyone and was inherently blessed with the gift of teaching, a gift that any and all who interacted with her were blessed to receive.
Arlene is survived by her husband Calvin, her children Kent Maberry and wife Lori, Ralene Graves and husband Steve, Karen Williams and husband Jeff; grandchildren Seth Maberry, Hannah (Luke) Harding, Oren Maberry, Stephanie Graves, two great grandchildren and three brothers Eldon, Donnie, and Gale Rhea. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Raymond and Wayne Rhea.
The service and visitation will be held at Hamlin Baptist Church. Visitation will be at 10:00am and the service at 11:00am with Pastor Mark Killingsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Clear Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring can contribute to Baptist Hill Assembly or Hamlin Baptist Children's wing building fund.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home East.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019