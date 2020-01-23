|
Art Klepper
Rogersville - Arthur Dale Klepper, 84, Rogersville, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 11, 1935 at Rogersville the son of the late Leslie Ray and Lora Mae (Martin) Klepper. He was united in marriage October 29, 1960 to Virginia Sue Crane. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Leslie Allen Klepper.
Art was a truck driver for 29 years with Bryant and Blount Oil Company before his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Harmony Baptist Church and a 63 year member of Henderson Masonic Lodge No. 477. He was an avid Cardinals fan, enjoyed watching westerns, and being with his family, especially spoiling his grandsons and great-grandsons. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sue; a daughter, Tammy Nystrom and husband Jim; two grandsons, Austin and Conner Nystrom; two great-grandsons, Carter and Caizer; a sister, Judy Atkinson; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 - 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020 with Masonic Services following at 4:00 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am. Monday, January 27, 2020 at the funeral home with burial following at Smith Cemetery, Rogersville.
Memorial donations may be made to Harmony Baptist Church, 5105 MO-125, Rogersville, MO 65742
or Henderson Lodge No 477, PO Box 51, Rogersville, MO 65742.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020