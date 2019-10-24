|
|
Arthur B. Hoogstraet
Springfield - Arthur B. Hoogstraet, age 83, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 with family by his side. He was born on June 16, 1936 in St. Louis, MO to Rudolph and Irene (Walker) Hoogstraet. He graduated from St. Louis University, earning both a Bachelor's Degree and an M.B.A. On February 7, 1959 Arthur was united in marriage with Margaret (Peggy) Klingler, and they raised three children together and remained married for almost 39 years, until her death in December of 1997. He built a successful, well-respected career with Foster Manufacturing Co., retiring after 33 years as the company's National Sales Manager.
Art was a very handy man who was able to fix just about anything and was especially talented in all things electrical. "Sir," as he became known to his loved ones, was a lover of classical and jazz music, enjoyed a good Scotch and soda, and never passed up an opportunity to play a rousing game of Scrabble. He was a passionate collector of post-war Lionel trains and passed his love of model railroading to his son, Greg, and his grandson, Nick. An avid reader until the end, Art loved volunteering with Friends of the Library and participated in many of their semi-annual book sales. He was a devout, life-long Catholic who attended Mass faithfully at St. Agnes Cathedral and served as a lector for many decades. He was a loving and loyal husband who held steadfastly to his marriage vows and a supportive, steady father who continued to worry about his children and grandchildren until the day he passed away. Sir often reminded his children that "This, too, shall pass," and this familiar phrase brings them comfort now, as they mourn their great loss.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, his older sisters Muriel and Joan, and his beloved wife, Peggy. He is survived by his three children: Mary Collins and her husband, Kenneth; Gregory Hoogstraet and his wife, Gayle; and Amy Hoogstraet and her husband, Robert Safley. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and four step-grandchildren: Caitlin, Madeline, Gillian, Gina, Nicholas, Ruby, Amy, Wray Travis, William, and Katherine. In addition, Art is survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends, all of whom he loved dearly.
Rosary will be at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with Visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass, officiated by Monsignor Thomas Reidy, will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at St. Agnes Cathedral, with interment following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield-Greene County Library District Friends of the Library.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019