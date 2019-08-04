|
|
Arthur George "Art" Steinbaugh, Jr.
Billings - Arthur George "Art" Steinbaugh, Jr., age 91, of Billings, Missouri, passed on to a better life on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri. He was born on March 24, 1928 in Billings, the son of Arthur George Sr. and Susanna Marie (River) Steinbaugh.
Art proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Navy.
He was united in marriage to his wife of almost 66 years, Juanita LaVerne McSpadden, on August 29, 1953. They were long time members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Billings. They were a farming family and were proud of having one of the first blueberry farms in Southwest Missouri. A hard worker, Art was also employed with the Milk Market Administration as an auditor with the USDA for many years.
Art was a more than 30-year volunteer at the Federal Medical Center in Springfield; and was also a longtime volunteer at the church food pantry in Billings.
He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Wayne Steinbaugh, on April 13, 2015; his parents; and a sister, Pauline Marek.
Art is survived by his wife, Juanita; a daughter, Jeanette Kristek; four grandchildren, Jessica Kristek, Ethan Kristek, Kaleb Steinbaugh, and Nathan Steinbaugh; a great grandson, Liam; a sister, Susanna Pinkley; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Billings Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Billings. Burial, with military honors, will follow the service in the St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Billings. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019