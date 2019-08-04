Services
Meadors Funeral Home
101 Ne Pine St
Billings, MO 65610
(417) 732-2535
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Meadors Funeral Home
101 Ne Pine St
Billings, MO
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Meadors Funeral Home
101 Ne Pine St
Billings, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Billings, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Steinbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur George "Art" Steinbaugh Jr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur George "Art" Steinbaugh Jr. Obituary
Arthur George "Art" Steinbaugh, Jr.

Billings - Arthur George "Art" Steinbaugh, Jr., age 91, of Billings, Missouri, passed on to a better life on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri. He was born on March 24, 1928 in Billings, the son of Arthur George Sr. and Susanna Marie (River) Steinbaugh.

Art proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Navy.

He was united in marriage to his wife of almost 66 years, Juanita LaVerne McSpadden, on August 29, 1953. They were long time members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Billings. They were a farming family and were proud of having one of the first blueberry farms in Southwest Missouri. A hard worker, Art was also employed with the Milk Market Administration as an auditor with the USDA for many years.

Art was a more than 30-year volunteer at the Federal Medical Center in Springfield; and was also a longtime volunteer at the church food pantry in Billings.

He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Wayne Steinbaugh, on April 13, 2015; his parents; and a sister, Pauline Marek.

Art is survived by his wife, Juanita; a daughter, Jeanette Kristek; four grandchildren, Jessica Kristek, Ethan Kristek, Kaleb Steinbaugh, and Nathan Steinbaugh; a great grandson, Liam; a sister, Susanna Pinkley; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Billings Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Billings. Burial, with military honors, will follow the service in the St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Billings. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now