Arthur Kiser
Elkland - Arthur Lee Kiser, age 88, passed away on May 7, 2020 at Webco Manor in Marshfield, Missouri. He was born July 30, 1931 in Springfield, MO to Arthur A. Kiser and Delilah Kiser (Freeman).
After graduating from Springfield Senior High School in 1949, Arthur served in the United States Air Force from 1949 t0 1951. On June 14th, 1956, Arthur was joined in marriage to Deloris Davis. He worked as an electric line foreman with City Utilities in Springfield, Missouri for 34 years, retiring in September of 1991. He was a member of the Gate of the Temple Masonic Lodge in Springfield and American Legion Post 676 in Republic, Missouri.
Arthur was known as Art, or Arthur Lee by family and friends and Pa Pa by the grandkids. He received great joy in the presence of family, telling stories and sharing laughs. He had the ability to make friends also feel like family and family feel like friends. He never met a stranger and rarely missed an opportunity to talk about his brothers and sister, children or grandchildren. He loved them all and they loved him dearly.
Arthur Lee was proceeded in death by his parents, two brothers: Ronnie and Mike Kiser and his loving wife of 62 years, Deloris. He is survived by three siblings: his brothers Robert "Bob" Kiser and Larry "Gus" Kiser and sister Debi Harper. Three children: daughter Pam Gow and husband Mike, daughter Vicki Kersey and husband Michael, and son John Kiser and wife Lana. Six grandchildren: Justin Floyd and fiancé Summer Randolph, Jessica Floyd and fiancé Brock Wade, Michael Gow, Matthew Gow and his wife Heather, Hailey Kiser and fiancé Patrick Steward, and Paige Kiser. Two great grandchildren: William and Olivia Gow, and one great grandchild on the way.
Together, Pa Pa and Dee Dee loved spending time with their grandchildren. They created so many memories and experienced so much joy from visits and sleepovers at their house, to road trips, school functions, sporting events, and so much more. And of course, they were so excited to meet the first great grandchild.
Along with his wife, Arthur Kiser lived his life with purpose. He dedicated much of his time to shepherding his family, especially his children. He wanted them to have opportunities that he did not have, but he made sure they understood hard work and sacrifice. He pushed them to find something and be good at it. His life lessons were meant to keep them safe, build character and prepare them for the world. His work transcended as they had their own families and he never stopped guiding, supporting and caring. Even when he could no longer walk or take care of himself, he would often ask, "How can I help you?"
In his final moments, Arthur was surrounded by his three children. Stories, laughter and love filled the room. When his time on Earth was done, there were tears of sorrow and tears of joy. Arthur Lee Kiser was finally going home. He will be missed by his family and friends, but he lives on, forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 14th, 2020 from 12:00PM until 2:00PM at Greenlawn North Funeral Home, Springfield, MO. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service for immediate family will be held at 2:00PM and will also be streamed live via Zoom for those who are unable to attend. Burial will immediately follow at Greenlawn North Cemetery, where family and friends will be welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left in the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home for the Webco Manor Family Comfort Center.
Published in the News-Leader from May 9 to May 10, 2020