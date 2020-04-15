|
Arthur L. White
Springfield - Arthur L. White was reunited with his son, Dan and daughter, Dee Ann in heaven on Easter morning, April 12, 2020. Also proceeding him in death were his parents, Herman and Wilma White, and his sister Faye Myers. Art was born in Glidewell, Missouri, March 1, 1924.
Surviving him are his wife of 68 years, Ruth Ann, sisters- in-law, Venda Lee and Nova Decker; nephews Gerry Lee, Mike Lee and Kenneth Pursley, nieces Grace Ann Rowden and Denise Reicher; cousins Emilie Gault and Tamara Foerster; great and great-great nephews and nieces.
Art served his country in World War II, in both the European and Pacific theaters. Following the war Art worked in the concrete industry prior to founding his own company, White Concrete Inc. Art was a purveyor of curb, gutter and street construction and laid the infrastructure for many of Springfield's neighborhoods and intersections. Art was a loyal and supportive member of Schweitzer United Methodist Church, a member of the Masonic Order and the Shrine. He loved the outdoors; the lake, fishing, hunting and his garden were among his hobbies.
Those who knew Art would agree his greatest assets were his honesty in business, a great work ethic and his generosity. Along with his wife, Art believed in giving back to his community, impacting children and families. CoxHealth, Cox College, Schweitzer United Methodist Church and College of the Ozarks were among his favorite organizations. Art contributed to help create the Dee Ann White Women's and Children's Hospital, Cox Health Remodeled College of Nursing and the Dee Ann White Engineering Building at College of the Ozarks. Art loved seeing young people succeed and provided 46 students nursing scholarships to pursue their dreams.
Art will be greatly missed for his smile and kindness to everyone he met. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020