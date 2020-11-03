Augustine Matney PetersAugustine Matney Peters of Crane, Missouri passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 95 years with her daughters by her side, at The Maples Health and Rehabilitation in Springfield, MissouriMrs. Peters was born August 26, 1925 in Barry County, Missouri to Mona Harris Matney and Roy Matney. She was a lifelong resident of the Crane area, graduating from Crane High School. She attended Draughon's Business College until meeting Dudley Wyatt Peters, a recently returned WWII veteran. They were married on June 23, 1946 and spent 55 years together before his passing in 2001.During her life she enjoyed a variety of activities: working at the Rationing Office during WWII, MFA grocery, various local retail stores, and the Bank of Crane. For 75 years she was a member and secretary of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 413. Active in the community, she served on the local food pantry board. As a member of the Crane Christian Church, she served as a Sunday School teacher, a member of the women's group, and, along with Dudley, was the forwarding agent for missionaries David and Deloris Filbeck in Thailand. An avid reader, she served on the Crane Library Board for many years.Augustine is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Merrill and partner, Kathy Greenlee of Lenexa, Kansas, and Denise Reinert and husband, John of Billings, Missouri; son-in-law, Tom Merrill of Topeka, Kansas; two grandchildren, Amanda Powell and husband, David of Olathe, Kansas, and Kyle Reinert and wife, Stephanie of El Paso, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Ella Powell and Austin Powell of Olathe, Kansas; one niece, Sherry Hancock and two nephews, Kerry Matney and Paul Matney, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and one brother, Gene Matney.Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5th at 7:00 pm at Westrip Funeral Home in Crane. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6th at 1:00 pm at her family home in Crane, 807 State Hwy. BB. Burial to follow at Crane Community Cemetery. The family is requiring masks and social distancing at both services for the health and safety of all, due to COVID-19.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at The Maples for taking such good care of Augustine during her time there. Thanks to the Access Hospice Care Team and also a special thanks to those who provided homecare for her in both Crane and Billings.Memorial contributions may be made to the Stone County Library, Crane Branch, PO Box 225, Galena, Missouri, 65656 or may be dropped off at the Crane Library.