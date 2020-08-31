Ava Lavonne Boggess
Springfield - Ava Lavonne Boggess departed this life on Saturday August 29, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on April 20, 1927 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the first child of William Allen and Grace Cloninger Ferrell, both preceding her in death.
She leaves behind her beloved daughters, Judy, Karen (husband Paul) and Sandee (husband Wayne); four granddaughters, Sara (husband Ryan), Laura (husband Jeb), Ashley (husband Robert), and Betsi; five great grandchildren, Gracie, Ryan, Scout, Stella and Finley; her brother, William and sister Barbara.
Lavonne met the love of her life, Philip Charles Boggess in Durham, North Carolina after WWII, they married on August 16, 1946. Philip preceded her in death on November 8, 2018 after 72 years of blessed marriage. He was her center and her rock. She possessed the gift of hospitality and loved entertaining, cooking, writing letters and cards to loved ones. She opened Lavon's Bridals in Wedgewood Shopping Center in 1983 to 1999, running the beloved business with passion and joy, so pleased to share in many happy weddings. Lavonne was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and a true believer in God.
Private graveside services will be held at Maple Park Cemetery under the care of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church 922 Republic Road Springfield, MO 65807 or the charity of your choice
