1/1
Ava Lavonne Boggess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ava's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ava Lavonne Boggess

Springfield - Ava Lavonne Boggess departed this life on Saturday August 29, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on April 20, 1927 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the first child of William Allen and Grace Cloninger Ferrell, both preceding her in death.

She leaves behind her beloved daughters, Judy, Karen (husband Paul) and Sandee (husband Wayne); four granddaughters, Sara (husband Ryan), Laura (husband Jeb), Ashley (husband Robert), and Betsi; five great grandchildren, Gracie, Ryan, Scout, Stella and Finley; her brother, William and sister Barbara.

Lavonne met the love of her life, Philip Charles Boggess in Durham, North Carolina after WWII, they married on August 16, 1946. Philip preceded her in death on November 8, 2018 after 72 years of blessed marriage. He was her center and her rock. She possessed the gift of hospitality and loved entertaining, cooking, writing letters and cards to loved ones. She opened Lavon's Bridals in Wedgewood Shopping Center in 1983 to 1999, running the beloved business with passion and joy, so pleased to share in many happy weddings. Lavonne was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and a true believer in God.

Private graveside services will be held at Maple Park Cemetery under the care of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church 922 Republic Road Springfield, MO 65807 or the charity of your choice

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home - Springfield
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved