Ava Marie Haworth
Nixa - Ava Marie Haworth, age 87, of Nixa, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born September 21, 1931, near Clever, the daughter of Irving and Gracie (Maples) Bolin. She was a 1950 graduate of Clever High School. On April 2, 1955 she and Bobby Joe Haworth were united in marriage in Galena.
Ava worked as a receptionist for Dr. Schaffer in Nixa years ago. She enjoyed reading a good book and going to garage sales. Ava looked forward to seeing her flowers bloom in her garden. She was always friendly and never knew a stranger. Above all, she loved her family. Ava was a longtime member of Calvary Bible Church in Nixa.
Survivors include: Her husband of 64 years, Bobby; two sisters, Betty Rainey of Springfield, and Kathleen Holland of Nixa; a brother, Jerry Bolin of Nixa; many nieces and nephews including a special niece, Teresa "Terri" Money. Preceding her in death were her parents and a sister, Juanita Tennis.
Visitation will be from noon until 1:00 PM Friday, June 21, in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Larry Pauley officiating. Burial will be in McConnell Cemetery, Nixa.
Memorial donations may be made in Ava's name to Calvary Bible Church.
Published in the News-Leader on June 20, 2019