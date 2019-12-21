|
Avonna Birdsall Lopez
Ozark - Avonna Birdsall Lopez, 61, of Ozark, passed into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
She was born in Allentown, PA, on May 21, 1958, the daughter of the late Paul W. and Anna M. (Hollenbach) Birdsall. She grew up in Bethlehem, PA, graduating from Liberty High School in 1976. Avonna married Steve Lopez in 1979; the couple celebrated their 40th anniversary earlier this year. She served as a child care provider and operated a cleaning business before becoming disabled in 1997.
Avonna was a committed Christian and most recently attended The Bridge Church. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed reading, baking, attending church, and doing cross stitch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lamont and stepmother, Ramona. She is survived by her husband, Steve; a brother, Arlan (Ellen); a son, Drew; daughter, Adrienne Everding (Luke); and grandsons Jaxon, Kason and Lawson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Bridge Church, 308 W. Mt. Vernon St. in Nixa on Saturday, December 28 at 11:00 a.m. preceded by visitation at 10:00. Memorial contributions may be made to The Least of These (leastofthesefoodpantry.org).
