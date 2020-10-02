Barbara A. Hinds



Ozark - Barbara Hinds, 78 of Ozark was an active member of Briar Street Baptist Church, operated Barbara's Daycare out of her home for 55 years and a cherished member of the Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home staff family.



She is survived by her sister, Paula (Harold) Wright; brother-in-law, Orville Lile; brother-in-law, John (Linda) Hinds; son, Brett (Pam) Hinds; daughter, Kara Moen; and grandchildren, Morganne, Wyatt, and Garrett (Emma) Hinds, Lily and Luke Moen plus a great-grandchild, Wacey Hinds.



Funeral services will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home with burial to follow in Clear Creek Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday from 5-7 pm; however friends may view after 2pm to avoid crowds due to COVID.









