Barbara Alice Brown Obituary
Barbara Alice Brown

Springfield - Barbara Alice Brown passed away on March 5, 2020. She was born November 1, 1935 in Slater, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Edith Brown and her son, Bobby S. Brown. She is survived by her husband, Bobby L. Brown of Springfield; children Pamela Brown of Jenks, OK and Bill Brown of Springfield; grandchildren Carson and Jake Brown of Springfield; son-in-law, Roy Payton and sister, Janice Besadesky of Plano, TX.

Barbara lived most of her life in Springfield, MO and enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, oil painting and spending time with her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with a visitation from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Maple Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
