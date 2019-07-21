|
Barbara Ann Brown
Springfield - Barbara Ann (Ashley) Brown, the daughter of Otto and Carmel Ashley, was born September 17, 1941 in Malden, MO. Barbara passed away on July 18, 2019 at her home in Springfield, MO.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Sam Brown; two sisters, Edith Richardson and Carolyne Sissom and husband Ken; three brothers, Gayle Ashley and wife Vida, Guy Ashley and wife Barbara June, and Ron Ashley and wife Elaine; one sister-in-law, Dana Brown; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Kathryn Ellsworth and Helena Jumper.
She graduated from Risco High School, Risco, MO in 1960; attended School of the Ozarks and received an Associate degree in 1962; attended Drury College and received her Bachelor of Arts in 1964; and a Master of Education at Drury College in 1974. She taught elementary school for 33 years, positively influencing many children throughout her tenure as a teacher. After retirement, Barbara coordinated the children's programs and summer activities at Evergreen Church. Barbara and Sam also enjoyed going on numerous cruises and traveling to the beach.
Barbara was a member of University Heights Baptist Church. Her hobbies included: reading, bicycling, walking on the beach, decorating for and celebrating Christmas with her family.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at University Heights Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed immediately by the memorial service in the church sanctuary. Burial will be at Hazelwood Cemetery, 1642 E. Seminole, Springfield, MO following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Program at University Heights Baptist Church.
Published in the News-Leader from July 21 to July 22, 2019