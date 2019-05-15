|
Barbara Ann Clark
Springfield - Barbara Ann Clark, 81, of Springfield, MO, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Barbara was born in Kitzmiller, MD, on January 23, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Frances Marie (Boyce) Clark and was preceded in death by a brother, Harry "Jack" Clark and wife Virginia; two sisters, Sarah Jane Whetzel and husband Harry, and Alice Faye Whetzel and husband Roy.
Barbara is survived by brothers, Frank Clark (Virginia), Robert Clark (Nancy); and a sister, Judy Gentry (Jerry), all of Ridgeley, WV. She is also survived by her close friend, Wanda Carter, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Barbara became a Christian in her teen years and worked in and supported the church. She believed God put her here for the purpose of helping others. She graduated from Fort Ashby High School and Catherman's Business School. She then worked for several attorneys in Cumberland, MD.
She went to college and earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Valley Forge, Phoenixville, PA. Barbara and Wanda met and became friends at UVF. Both then earned Master's degrees from Assemblies of God Theological Seminary in Springfield, MO. In 1985, with the help of Evangel Temple in Springfield, they started Emmanuel Christian Center in Phillipsburg, NJ. Barbara became a paralegal and served as Deputy Surrogate for Warren County, N.J. She loved children and successfully focused on ministry to them for many years.
Barbara sent notes and cards. She loved family and friends. She will be remembered and missed for her kind, encouraging and loving spirit.
A Celebration of Life (with a reception following the service) will be held at the Evangel Temple Church, 2020 E. Battlefield, on Saturday, May 18 at 10:30 a.m. A funeral service was previously held at Bethel Tabernacle Assembly of God, Ridgeley, WV, and a Celebration of Life was held at Emmanuel Christian Center in Phillipsburg, NJ. Interment was at Nethkin Hill Cemetery, Elk Garden, WV.
Published in the News-Leader on May 15, 2019