|
|
Barbara Ann Pennella
Springfield, MO - Barbara Ann Pennella, 79, passed away on Monday, July 8th at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. She is survived by her husband Filippo, her brothers Ted and Bob Swain, her daughter Ines and her sons, Michele, Raffaele, Teodoro, Italo, Fabio and Mario.
A funeral mass will be held for Barbara at the Immaculate Conception Church, 3555 S Fremont Ave in Springfield on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10am. Online condolences and full obituary may be viewed at gormanscharpf.com
Published in the News-Leader on July 14, 2019