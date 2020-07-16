Barbara Ann Self
Billings - Barbara Ann Self, 79, of Billings, MO, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born June 29, 1941, in Lebanon, MO to Warren and Ceola Richardson. Barbara grew up in Hartville, MO and later moved to Springfield where she attended Central High School. She graduated from Missouri State University with a Bachelor's degree in Secondary Education and earned a Masters from Drury University. She enjoyed a long career as an English teacher at Republic Middle School and inspired thousands of students to develop their reading, writing and speaking skills. Upon retirement, Barbara dedicated her time to the Missouri Retired Teachers Association. She served as President of MRTA in 2015-2016 and was recognized as the Distinguished Retiree of the Year in 2018. Barbara was a prolific reader and loved to share her passion for books with students, friends, and family. She had a knack for cooking delicious meals for her family from a long list of legendary recipes. As a Master Gardener and advocate for honey bees, she had a fondness for native Missouri plants and wildflowers. She was a member of Disciples of Christ. Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years, Danny Lee Self; two sons, Eric Self and his wife Terri of West Plains, and Aaron Self and his wife Catherine of Fort Worth, TX; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Logan, Blake, Shailey, Kenny, Jake, and Aria; two brothers, David Richardson and his wife Martha of Jacksonville, FL, and Danny and his wife Patty of Ozark; other relatives, friends, and colleagues. Visitation will be held on Friday, 5-7pm, and a memorial service on Saturday at 10:30am at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation for Classroom Grants at https://mortf.com/give/
or by mail at 3030 DuPont Circle, Jefferson City, MO 65109.