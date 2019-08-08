|
|
Barbara Anne Collins
Springfield - Barbara Anne Collins, devoted wife and mother of six children, passed away on August 5, 2019, at the age of 77. Barbara was born on January 5, 1942, in Villa Park, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anne and Warren Jones, and sister, Carole Robertson.
Barbara received her nursing degree from Presbyterian St. Luke's School of Nursing in Chicago where she met and married her husband of 57 years, Thomas Collins. Barbara is survived by her husband and six children, Thomas Collins, Jr., Kelly Pankowski, Patrick Collins, Jennifer King, Julie Davenport, Bart Collins,15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A prayer service for family and friends will be held on August 9th from 6:00-6:30 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, located at 3540 E. Seminole in Springfield, MO, followed by visitation from 6:30-8:30. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on August 10th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (2200 W. Republic Road).
Flowers may be sent to Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Donations may be sent to the not-for-profit Maple Park Cemetery (300 West Grand Street, Springfield, Missouri, 417-869-0217), in memory of Barbara Anne Collins. Maple Park Cemetery Association was founded in 1876 after Springfield's original cemetery was badly damaged during the Civil War's Battle of Springfield. For over 140 years, all maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery have been provided by local volunteers and donations.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 8, 2019