Barbara Carolyn Last
Mt. Vernon - Barbara Carolyn Last, 88, of Mount Vernon, Missouri, had her homecoming to heaven on May 20, 2020. She was born February 21, 1932, in Toronto Canada to Arthur and Greta Steckley. She graduated from Emmanuel Bible College (Kitchener, Ontario) and married Elgin Last in 1950. The two of them became US citizens and moved to Mt Vernon, where Rev. Last became the Chaplain of the Missouri State Sanatorium (Missouri Rehabilitation Center) for the next 39 years.
Together, this special couple brought encouragement to the patients there, with Barbara playing the piano and or organ each week at the chapel service, and Elgin delivering a message of hope. They sang and prayed together for those in need. The couple were called upon to sing duets at various churches in the area.
Barbara was an accomplished musician, playing at weddings, funerals, Chamber dinners, the Tower Club, dinner music at local and Branson restaurants, Engler's Block (Branson), and other venues. She was an avid member of the local music club and received the outstanding church musician award (cities under 10,000 population) from the Missouri Federation of Music Clubs in 1982.
Barbara Last is best known for her love for the Lord and her love for others. She was a cheerful and generous giver, an encouraging motivator, and a powerful prayer warrior. She shared a special bond of love with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her son John (Caroline) Last of Springfield, daughter Patricia (Ron) Cleek of Nixa, grandson JJ (Chelsea) Cleek of Warner Robins, GA, granddaughter Kate (Stephen) Rogers, of Springfield, Dustin (Amanda) Cleek of Warrensburg, Missouri; great-granddaughters Emma and Payten Cleek, her sister Ellen DeJong, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon. Burial will follow at the Mt. Vernon IOOF Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 12:00-5:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:00-1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.FossettMosherFuneralHome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 22 to May 26, 2020