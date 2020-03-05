|
|
Barbara Cole
Springfield - Barbara Ellen Cole, 78, was born in Springfield, MO, March 3, 1941, to parents William and Margaret Cole. She passed February 29, 2020.
Barbara's career consisted of being an outstanding sales associate at Katz. As well as professions she found of interest. Hobbies included ceramics and painting. Overall, she had a true love of the arts. She found puzzles enjoyable and challenging. Gardening and the outdoors brought her happiness and a sense of relaxation.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; eldest sister, Annie and her husband Don Waggoner Sr; niece, Marilyn White; and daughter-in-law, Missie Madrid.
She is survived by her children, David Dilley, William Dilley and Deborah Swearingin; her sister, Linda Waggoner and husband Guy; grandchildren, Chris and Alexis Dilley, Tristin Rightmer and Opal Woodruff; great-grandchildren, Mckinley and Ezra; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 4 PM, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the Chapel at Elfindale, 1701 S. Fort, Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any animal rescue organization or anything that benefits the betterment of animals' lives.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020