Services
Midwest Funeral and Cremation Services - Springfield
2026 W Woodland St.
Springfield, MO 65807
(417) 890-1475
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Cole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Cole Obituary
Barbara Cole

Springfield - Barbara Ellen Cole, 78, was born in Springfield, MO, March 3, 1941, to parents William and Margaret Cole. She passed February 29, 2020.

Barbara's career consisted of being an outstanding sales associate at Katz. As well as professions she found of interest. Hobbies included ceramics and painting. Overall, she had a true love of the arts. She found puzzles enjoyable and challenging. Gardening and the outdoors brought her happiness and a sense of relaxation.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; eldest sister, Annie and her husband Don Waggoner Sr; niece, Marilyn White; and daughter-in-law, Missie Madrid.

She is survived by her children, David Dilley, William Dilley and Deborah Swearingin; her sister, Linda Waggoner and husband Guy; grandchildren, Chris and Alexis Dilley, Tristin Rightmer and Opal Woodruff; great-grandchildren, Mckinley and Ezra; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 4 PM, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the Chapel at Elfindale, 1701 S. Fort, Springfield, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any animal rescue organization or anything that benefits the betterment of animals' lives.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -