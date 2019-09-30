|
Barbara E. Baker
Ash Grove - Barbara E. Baker, 86, of Ash Grove, passed away, Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born on November 23, 1932 in Hullston Mill, Everton, MO to James and Maggie (Winkle) Brown. On April 22, 1950, Barbara and James Allen Baker were united in marriage. They shared over 69 years together.
Barbara enjoyed being outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and mushroom hunting. Barbara was known for picking bushels and bushels of green beans and for having the best fried chicken around. She also enjoyed making beautiful quilts for her family. Barbara worked at Zenith for 23 years retiring in 1989. Barbara also spent her time volunteering at the Ash Grove thrift store, where she volunteered her time for over 20 years. Above all, Barbara adored all of her grandchildren and being able to spend time with them. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Barbara is survived by her husband, James Allen Baker of the home; children, James (Rickey) Baker and wife Carmen of Greenfield, Robbie Hollis and husband Dennis of TX, Bobbie Wycuff of Ash Grove, Rebecca Anderson and husband Richard of Ash Grove, Brenda McPhail and husband Tim of Republic; 16 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Laura Erma Chilcutt of Bolivar; nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Robbie Helen Brown; grandchild, Ashley Ellen Anderson; great grandchild, McKinley Rae Deken; and half brother, Eugene Floyd.
Visitation will be from 2:00PM-3:00PM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Funeral Services will begin at 3:00PM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Ash Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to First Christian Church of Ash Grove and may be left at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 30, 2019