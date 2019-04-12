Barbara Fielder



Springfield - Barbara JoAnn "Jo" (Barker) Fielder



SPRINGFIELD- Jo Fielder died April 7, 2019 in her home. She was born October 28, 1934 in Carthage, MO and raised in Mt. Vernon, MO. She was a former employee of John A. Morris Companies including Brown Derby.



She was proud of her family daughter Gwen (David) Smith, Branson, son Greg (Wanda) Fielder, Springfield. Granddaughter Ashley (Kevin) Kavan, Omaha, NE and Grandson Jason (Jessica) Smith, Nashville, TN. Two very precious Great Grandsons Henry and Harrison Kavan "what a joy!"



She was preceded in death by daughter Janolyn Dawn Moore, parents Virgil and Clara Barker, husband Robert (Bob) Fielder of 52 years.



As per her wishes there will not be a formal service planned, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date with burial of Bob and Jo's ashes together at Red Oak Cemetery.



A very special thanks goes to Dr. Luke Shaw and Staff, Linda Carlson, Darlene Burkhart, and Season's Hospice Staff for helping in making her goal of "staying at home".



In lieu of flowers, please considered supporting Season's Hospice, 1821 W. Melville Road, Springfield, MO 65803



Care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.-DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO. Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019