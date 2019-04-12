Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Fielder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Fielder


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Fielder Obituary
Barbara Fielder

Springfield - Barbara JoAnn "Jo" (Barker) Fielder

SPRINGFIELD- Jo Fielder died April 7, 2019 in her home. She was born October 28, 1934 in Carthage, MO and raised in Mt. Vernon, MO. She was a former employee of John A. Morris Companies including Brown Derby.

She was proud of her family daughter Gwen (David) Smith, Branson, son Greg (Wanda) Fielder, Springfield. Granddaughter Ashley (Kevin) Kavan, Omaha, NE and Grandson Jason (Jessica) Smith, Nashville, TN. Two very precious Great Grandsons Henry and Harrison Kavan "what a joy!"

She was preceded in death by daughter Janolyn Dawn Moore, parents Virgil and Clara Barker, husband Robert (Bob) Fielder of 52 years.

As per her wishes there will not be a formal service planned, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date with burial of Bob and Jo's ashes together at Red Oak Cemetery.

A very special thanks goes to Dr. Luke Shaw and Staff, Linda Carlson, Darlene Burkhart, and Season's Hospice Staff for helping in making her goal of "staying at home".

In lieu of flowers, please considered supporting Season's Hospice, 1821 W. Melville Road, Springfield, MO 65803

Care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.-DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now