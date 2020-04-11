|
Barbara Hinds
Ozark - Barbara Hinds, 78, of Ozark, Missouri, passed away at 12:20 PM on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, after an 18-month battle with cancer. She was an active member of Briar Street Baptist Church in Sprinfield.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, John Tucker and Eula Watson Tucker, husband, Darrell Hinds and sister, Judy Lile.
She is survived by sister Paula (Harold) Wright, brother-in-law, Orville Lile. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John (Linda) Hinds, and brother-in-law, Harold Futrell. Son Brett (Pam) Hinds and daughter Kara Hinds Moen. Grandchildren: Morganne Hinds, Wyatt Hinds, Garrett (Emma) Hinds, Lily Moen and Luke Moen.
Barbara always had a love for children and operated Barbara's Daycare out of her home for 55 years. She was much loved by her daycare families and often babysat multiple generations of children within the same family. She also worked in the funeral home business for many years, most recently working for Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home for the past 12 years. She was a kind and thoughtful person who had a special gift for working with families and friends grieving the loss of their loved ones. She loved her work at Gorman-Scharpf and thought of the team she worked with as her second family.
During her battle with cancer Barbara had several family members and friends, in addition to the immediate family listed above, who provided her support and care. Brett and Kara would like to thank Brandi Anderson, Roberta Rozell, Belinda Wingo, Joan Mattocks, and Carol Robison for all the support and care they provided during Barbara's many treatments and doctor visits.
Services will be announced at a later date and also posted on gormanscharpf.com where online condolences may be made. Because of Barbara's belief in visitations, and funeral services, her family wants her to have the funeral service she prearranged for herself.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020