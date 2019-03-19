|
Barbara Irene (Troutt) Gann
Ozark - Barbara Irene (Troutt) Gann, age 84, of Ozark, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born April 1, 1934 near Bruner, the fourth of eight children born to Howard Emery and Effie Viola (Hoyt) Troutt.
Barbara graduated from Sparta High School in 1950 and married Emil Carroll Gann June 17, 1950. They were privileged to celebrate 63 years of married before Emil passed away October 25, 2013.
Barbara loved the Lord Jesus above all, and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Ozark, where she served in many capacities. She was the first secretary for the church, retiring after 13 years, Sunday school teacher for many years, church pianist and organist for 47 years. She taught piano for 25 years, and served as Secretary-Treasurer for Christian, Stone and Taney County Baptist Association, later changing the name to Tri-County Baptist Association. Barbara worked as Secretary-Treasurer for Emil Gann Construction Company for 35 years.
Barbara loved her family and being Mother and Grandmother was a great joy to her. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sons Paul Gann and Russell Gann, brothers Rex and Darrell Troutt, and brother-in-law Charlie Christman.
Survivors include; her children, Steven Gann and wife Beverly, and Wendy Kerns and husband Bob; daughter-in-law Jan Gann Newman and husband Roger; nine grandchildren, Mark Gann, Matt Gann, Tal Kroll and husband Robby, Josh Kerns and wife Tara, Melanie Davis, Randall Gann and wife Lauren, Cody Gann and wife Rechelle, Daniel Richison, and Sara Robison; step-grandchild, Matt Newman and wife Brittany; nine great-grandchildren, Braxton and Brock Gann, Sophia and Hunter Gann, Ella and Wilson Kroll, Violet and Rose Kerns, and Mason Newman; brothers and their wives, Daylon and Ellen Troutt, Myrlen and Irene Troutt, Eddie and Kay Troutt and Ron and Lil Troutt; a sister, Delores Willier and husband Jim; sister-in-law, Annette Troutt; brothers-in-law and their wives, Dale and Nelda Gann, Don and Marilyn Gann, and Danny Gann; a sister-in-law, Leola Christman; nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, March 21, at First Baptist Ozark, with Dr. Phillip Burden and Pastor Chris Thixton officiating. Burial will follow in Sparta Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Wednesday at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Ozark.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 19, 2019