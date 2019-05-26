|
Barbara "Bobbie" June Gott
Port Charlotte, FL - Barbara "Bobbie" June Gott passed away in her home April 10, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Florida. She was 89 years old. Born July 8th, 1929 in Strafford, Missouri to Roxy Ruby Murphy and Orville Thomas Murphy. She was married to Byron Othel Gott for 59 years. They had three children, and she was a homemaker. They enjoyed traveling, fishing, and dancing together. The last 22 years she lived in Florida enjoying the sunshine.
Bobbie and Bud enjoyed life very much, always entertaining family and friends with Fish Frys and cocktails by the pool.
She is preceded in death by her husband Byron "Bud" Gott, Children Johnny Gott, Douglas Gott, Tammi Gott Jones, two brothers Chesley Murphy, Web Murphy, and parents Roxy Ruby Willoughby and Orville Murphy.
She is survived by a sister Wanda Grier, and granddaughters Brandi Gott, Bobbi Sweeten, husband Jake Sweeten, Holly Pettus, husband Rob Pettus and six great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 Southwood Rd. Springfield, MO, Friday May 31st at 9:00 am.
In lieu of flower send donations to .
Published in the News-Leader on May 26, 2019