Barbara Lee BullingtonSpringfield - Barbara Lee Bullington passed away November 1, 2020 at age 85. She joins her late husband of 32 years, Dale, mother, Dorlas Jones, son, Scott Marrs, son-in-law, Bob Hendrickson, grandson, Brett Hendrickson, and brother, Gerald Wills. She will be missed by her children, Julie Hendrickson, David Marrs, and Stan Bullington and wife Joan, and daughter-in-law, Brigitte Marrs; grandchildren Katharine and William Marrs, Beth Anne and Bobby Hendrickson and wife Jennifer, Hannah Marrs, Todd Bullington and wife Mandy, Jim Childress, and Julie Otto and husband Steve; great-grandchildren Brett and Macy Hendrickson, J.T., and Cooper Bullington, Braden Willard, Sonnie Childress, Jacob, John, and Bennett Otto; dear friend Dee Vincel and family; and cat Nikko.Barbara, known by her friends as "Bobby," graduated from the St. John's School of Nursing in 1955 and found her life's calling, serving 40 years as a nurse and in nursing administration. She was a follower of Jesus and active member of First Baptist Church of Springfield for several decades. Barbara loved gardening, cooking, baking (especially her famous chocolate chip cookies and pumpkin bread), and hosting friends and family. She and Dale enjoyed traveling and attending Springfield Cardinals games with friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 525 South Ave, Springfield, 65806. A funeral will be held at First Baptist on Friday, November 6 at 1:00 p.m. under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home East