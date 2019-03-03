|
Barbara McKnight
Ozark - Barbara Irene (Stafford) McKnight, 87, Ozark, departed this earth Thursday, February 28, 2019.
She was born December 3, 1931, the daughter of Ottie and Nancy Stafford, growing up in Ava. On January 23, 1948, she was united in marriage to Gerald D. McKnight and together they raised four sons. She made her home in Rogersville before eventually retiring to Ozark.
Barbara worked the majority of her life on the farm in Rogersville where she dairy farmed, raised beef cattle, and tended her garden. She retired from Logan-Rogersville Schools where she was a cook for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, gambling, and loved cooking and entertaining company. She was a loving grandmother who enjoyed watching and supporting her grandkids and great-grandkids in their extra-curricular activities. Barbara was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her four sons, Jerry McKnight, Sparta; Larry McKnight and wife Beth, Rogersville; Terry McKnight and wife Autumn, Fordland; and Tim McKnight and wife Karen, Nixa; eight grandchildren, Melody Otto (Chris), Amanda McKnight, Jared McKnight (Erika), Evan McKnight, Brock McKnight, Easton McKnight, Adam McKnight, and Samantha McKnight; two great-grandsons, Brandon and Trenton Gray; three great-granddaughters, Addison and London Otto, and Harper McKnight and another great-grandbaby due any day.
Barbara was preceded in death by husband of 63 years, Gerald; her parents, three brothers, Ralph, Rubert, and Edward; a sister, Ruth; daughter-in-law, Lou McKnight and grandson-in-law, Johnny Gray.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 3, 2019