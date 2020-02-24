|
Barbara Presley
Springfield - Barbara J. Presley, daughter of Ross and Oma Clark, was born on December 7, 1929 and departed this life on February 23, 2020. She grew up in Crocker, MO before moving to Springfield, where she spent most of her life. She was her class president at Pipkin Jr. High and graduated as senior class president of Crocker High School. Barbara was united in marriage to Charles (Charlie) E. Presley in 1947 and had two children, Phyllis and David. Barbara and Charlie were longtime members of Central Christian Church.
In addition to taking care of her family, Barbara enjoyed being active in her church and local community. She participated in a variety of church activities and helped deliver food through the Meals on Wheels organization later in life. While her husband was being cared for at the Missouri Veterans Home, she helped advocate for transportation from Springfield to Mount Vernon through the OATS buses to enable herself and other wives of veterans to visit their husbands. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, crocheting and cross stitching.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband; son-in-law, Jack Vinyard; grandson, Mark Long and other beloved relatives.
She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Vinyard of Joplin; son, David Presley (Peggy) of Springfield; three grandchildren, Brent Long (Lisa) of Joplin, Leigh-Ann McGhee (Shoji) of Springfield and Adam Presley (fiancé Meagan) of Springfield; four great-grandchildren, Gabe Long, Caleese Long, Liam McGhee and Eva McGhee; brother, Gene Clark (June); cousins Marie Anderson and Patsy Williams and many other nieces, nephews and other close family and friends.
Following illness, Barbara moved from her home to the Neighborhoods at Quail Creek. The family wishes to thank the excellent staff who cared for Barbara.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be on Thursday, February 27 at 11:00 AM at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020