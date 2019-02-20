Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Barbara Kissee
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
Barbara S. Kissee

Barbara S. Kissee Obituary
Barbara S. Kissee

Rogersville - Barbara S. Kissee, 80, Rogersville, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 in her home following a long illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Watts Cemetery, south of Rogersville.

Visitation will be held from 6 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
