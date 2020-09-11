1/1
Barbara S. Moore
Barbara S. Moore

San Antonio, TX - Barbara S. Moore, 88, died on Friday September 4, 2020 in San Antonio Texas after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was born in Springfield, Missouri on March 26, 1932, the daughter of Orland B. and Ida Mae Smith. She attended Drury University and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She moved to St. Louis after college to teach grade school. In 1955 she married her husband of 65 years, Edward Moore. She lived in St. Louis until 2019 when she and her husband moved to San Antonio, Texas to be closer to family members. She enjoyed tennis, golf, travel and was always ready for any activity.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Moore and three sons and their families. Mark and Mimi Moore and their children Alex, Kevin, and Callie of Denver, Co.; David and Cheryl Moore and their children Tom and Kristin of San Antonio, Tx.; Tim Moore and his children Erin and Shannon of San Francisco, Ca.; cousin Jack Delo and his wife Sherry and their children Stacey and Carrice of Berkley, Ca.

Graveside services will be held in Ash Grove, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made with donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the Alzheimer's Association.

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
