Barbara Sue Payne
Springfield - Barbara Sue Payne, age 76, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. She was born on September 16, 1942, in Springfield, Missouri, to James Luna and Della Mae Ikerd.
Barbara graduated from Central High School in Springfield in 1960. She loved yard sales and Flea Markets.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Leon Payne and children: Debbie Maerli, Sandra Cruz, Step daughters, Cindy Payne, Stayce Howell and Shelley Delong, Lori Cook and Leslie Raby; twenty grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Wayne Luna.
She was a cafeteria cook in the Springfield Public Schools for 20 years. She attended the Baptist church.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, 3506 North National Avenue in Springfield, Missouri. Visitation will at Greenlawn North Funeral Home on Friday, April 19, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made for cancer research.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 18, 2019