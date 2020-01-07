|
|
Barbara Sue Porter
Nixa - On Monday, January 6, 2020, Barbara Sue (Creek) Porter departed this life at the age of 83. She was born on August 10, 1936 in Marshfield, Missouri to Morris (Bub) and Lois (Biggs) Creek.
Barbara moved to Springfield at a young age and remained in the Ozarks for the majority of her life. She graduated from Senior High School in 1954 where she met the love of her life, Max Porter, to whom she was united in marriage on March 30, 1955 in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Barbara accepted Christ at an early age and spent the majority of her life as an active member of High Street Baptist Church and Seminole Baptist Temple. Some of her proudest memories involved attending Sunday School with her husband and watching him play the guitar and sing gospel.
In addition to her unwavering faith, Barbara had an unconditional love for her family. Not only was she a devoted wife, she was also a loving, patient, and exceptional mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, sister, daughter and friend. She never missed an opportunity to support her daughters and her grandchildren in all that they did, attending athletic events, musical performances, recitals and cheerleading competitions, just to name a few.
One of her most cherished hobbies was spending quality time with her grandchildren, whether that involved baking homemade pies and sugar cookies, taking them shopping, to the pool, to a movie or to a live performance. She especially loved summer trips to Branson. Additional hobbies included golfing, (owner of a hole-in-one!), loving and caring for her furry companions and long rides in the car.
As a mother, she was a constant companion, mentor and confidant. Her daughters could always count on her for strength and guidance.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Max, a daughter Lisa, brothers Loverne and Billy Creek, sisters Rosemary Hoke and Carol Ann Mills, and her parents. She is survived by a daughter Kathy (John) Lightner, three grandsons Adam (Irene), Ike (Tiffany), and Colton Lightner, granddaughter Kylie (Shay) Owensby, great-granddaughter Elsie Owensby, four sisters-in-law Evelyn Creek, Barbara Jean Creek, Dolores Strong, and Margaret Porter Brown, two brothers-in-law Wayne (Freddie) Porter and Richard (Sandra) Porter. Also left to cherish her legacy is a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to thank Freddie, Adam, Irene Baldridge-Morelock, Debby Duffy, Becky and Amy Priestes, Tina Cackley, Julie Wallis, Cathy Collette, Lora Green, and Sharon Renfroe-Farley for all of the love and care that they provided for Barbara.
Her spirit resides in all of the lives that she so deeply touched. We love you, Grandma Barbara.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30pm Friday, January 10, at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, 3540 E. Seminole, with the Reverend Don Baier officiating with visitation at 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the or the in Barbara's honor.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020