Barney Whitlock
Springfield - On Wednesday, August 14, 2019 R. Barnes Whitlock, loving Husband, Father and Grandfather passed away in Springfield, MO at the age of 79.
Barney was born January 8, 1940 in Springfield, MO to Herbert and Mary Whitlock. He was raised in Springfield, and after his graduation from Greenwood Laboratory School he attended the University of Missouri. He graduated in 1963 with a BS in Business Administration.
On December 29, 1960 he married his lifelong love and partner Jackie Jorgensen. Together they raised a daughter, Cary, and two sons, Greg and Chris.
Barney was a practicing CPA for 57 years. He served as managing partner of Fox and Company for 10 years. In 1985 the firm was purchased, reorganized and renamed Whitlock Selim and Keehn. Later the company was rebranded as the Whitlock Company. The Whitlock Company is annually named one of the best accounting firms to work for by the Accounting Today which speaks to the culture he created there.
He was a member of five Accounting Associations in Southwest Missouri, as a member and officer. He also served on multiple nonprofit and charitable foundation boards. He was Past President of Hickory Hills Country Club. In 1973, he proudly served as a founding board member of Community Foundation of the Ozarks. In 2017, he was awarded the Missourian Award for all of his service to the State of Missouri.
Barney was an active Alumni of the University of Missouri. He spent two terms on the National Board of Directors of the Mizzou Alumni Association. He received the Geyer Award for service and dedication, and in 2009 received the University of Missouri Faculty-Alumni award. He loved everything Mizzou and passed that down to his children and grandchildren.
He was proud to be a lifelong resident of Springfield. He and Jackie loved attending First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon. Most importantly, family was at the center of everything. He was a loving example as a Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Many fond memories were created at the lake, Mizzou tailgates, Basketball games, family gatherings and vacations. He was known for his dry wit and infectious smile and was a loyal friend to so many.
Barney was preceded in death by his Father Herbert, Mother Mary, and in-laws, Edith and Bob Jorgensen and brother in law, Bob Fredrick.
He is survived by his wife Jackie, his three children and their spouses, Cary and Michael Davison, Greg and Janelle Whitlock, Chris and Jennifer Whitlock, nine grandchildren, Kelsey Cummings, Devon Whitlock, Cole Cummings, Kelley Davison, Michael Whitlock, Sarah Cummings, Caitlyn Whitlock, Catherine Whitlock, Caroline Whitlock, his brother Hadley Whitlock, sisters-in-law Bev Fredrick Springer, Diane Whitlock, and many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces.
Memorial Services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church in Springfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations online to The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, cfozarks.org/whitlock, or mailed to PO Box 8960 Springfield, MO 65801, or to First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, 820 E Cherry St, Springfield, MO 65802.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 18, 2019