Barry Dean Horn
Grants Pass, OR - Barry , son of Louis H Horn and Gladene Looney Horn was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado August 20, 1958.Barry and Candi Peoples were united in marriage October 5, 1987.
Barry was a life long area resident, residing in Billings, MO, graduating from Marionville High School. He was a Navy Veteran and a Glazier. Barry loved walking his dog. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Barry was preceded in death by his father, Louis H. Horn and his step-father, Richard W. White. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Candi of Grants Pass, OR; daughters, Lori McCarty (Jack) and Amy Barnes of Springfield,MO; Grand-daughter Harper McCarty and Grand-son Eli Barnes His Sister, Jennifer Horn, Springfield,MO; His brother, Steve White (Teresa) Jenks, OK; Neices; Aranessa Riseman,Nixa MO; Emily Journagan (Sam); Springfield, MO; Great Neices Georgia, Evelyn,June Journagan; His Mother, Gladene White, Billings, MO; Uncles, Denver Looney(Janice) Republic, MO; Jack Looney (Judy) Protem, MO; Robert Looney Billings,MO; Aunts; Karen Kelley (Mike) Connie Britain,(Terry) Springfield, MO; Lois Horn Cebrek, Billings,MO; other family members and many friends.
HULL and HULL FUNERAL HOME, GRANTS PASS, OR IN CHARGE OF ARRANGENENTS HE WILL BE LAID TO REST IN THE VETERANS CEMETERY IN GRANTS PASS,OR
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 10, 2019