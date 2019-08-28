Services
St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
2200 W Republic Rd
Springfield, MO 65807
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Springfield, MO
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Springfield, MO
B.d. Thornton


1930 - 2019
B.d. Thornton Obituary
B.D. Thornton

Springfield - B.D. Thornton 89, of Springfield, MO passed away on August 24, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1930 to Bert D. Thornton and Ethyl Loretta Harris Thornton. He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Thornton, of 66 years. Survived by daughter: Becky Jones, daughter in law, Karla Thornton, sisters: Sarah Huitt, Eva Compton, and Geneva Freeman, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. A short prayer service will be offered at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Springfield on August 29, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. and funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday August 30, 2019. Donations may be made to .
Published in the News-Leader from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
