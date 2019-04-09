|
Beatrice Jacqueline O'Hara Brown
Springfield - Beatrice Jacqueline O'Hara Brown passed away on April 7, 2019 at the age of 96 years, 7 months and 14 days at the Marshfield Care Center, Marshfield, MO.
Beatrice was born in Rolla, MO on August 24, 1922. She was the daughter of Samuel B. and Ethal B. O'Hara. Her father was a surveyor with the U.S. Geological Survey Dept of the Interior, Washington DC for 25 years. She traveled all over the U.S. for the 1st 18 years of her life. Her family moved to Springfield in 1940 where her father surveyed the land at Ft. Leonard Wood and the land in Springfield for the O'Reilly Military Hospital in World War II.
She married Leonard Albert Brown on September 23, 1944 in Springfield. They had 2 children, James Lee Brown (wife Camille) and Sharon Ann Mann (husband Richard Jr.); four grandchildren, Monica Morgan (husband Rod), Melanie Haldoupis, Sarah Lowe ( husband Ricky) and Jeffrey Mann (wife Selina); eleven great-grandchildren, Chance and Connor Koch, Sierra Mann, Megan Lowe, Savannah Mann, Austin Lowe, Athan Haldoupis, Makenna Morgan, Sydney Mann, Hunter Mann and Madeline Morgan.
Beatrice was a member of the Rachel Donelson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for 50 years. She was the Regent twice, the DAR State Chairman for Veteran Patients for 6 years and served as State DAR Historian for 3 years. She was President of the Ozarks Genealogical Society and President of GFWC Sorosis Club twice. Bea served as President of the Galaxy Grandmother's Club National Federation of Grandmother's Club of America twice. She was a member of Church Women United and was named "Valiant Woman" in 2001 by the CWU of Springfield.
Bea lived in 11 towns in Missouri and attended 8 schools; St. Louis, Springfield, Sikeston, Louisiana, Liberty, St. Charles, Hannibal. Davisville, Rolla, Doniphan and Anderson, MO.
She had one brother who preceded her in death, Calvin Burl O'Hara.
She was a charter member of Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church and South Gate Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for over 50 years. She was a member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class at Galloway Baptist Church. She had a Bible Study at the Care Center up until her passing. She served as a Board Member for several years in the Greene County Baptist Association. She also served as a judge of election for Greene County and Springfield for 40 years.
Bea's hobbies were sewing and crafts. Her family also camped and fished in all the Missouri lakes for several years. Bea had been to or lived in every state except Alaska in her 96 years.
Services for Beatrice will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time in the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the Baptist Children's Home in Mt. Vernon, MO.
Obituary was composed by Bea, herself.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 9, 2019